Rockwell Beer Co. wins gold medal at Great American Beer Festival awards

Rockwell Beer Co. won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival’s annual awards on Friday (Sept. 10). Rockwell placed first in the “Other Strong Beer” category for its Kazimierz, a foeder-aged Baltic porter.

“We were screaming,” head brewer Jonathan Moxey tells Off the Menu of the moment when Rockwell won.

There were also tears, he says. "It was not expected."

This is the second Great American Beer Festival medal for Rockwell, which opened in late 2018 at 1320 South Vandeventer Avenue in Botanical Heights. The brewery’s Stand By hoppy pilsner won bronze in 2019 in the “Kellerbier or Zwickelbier” category.

Moxey describes the gold-medal Kazimierz as a bit like an imperial stout, but lagered. After about a month and a half in a stainless-steel fermentation tank, the beer ages another four months in a foeder equipped with chilling fins.

“So even though it's out in the cellar in wood, inside (the foeder) the liquid is kept very cold at lagering temperature,” Moxey says. “So it allows a relatively strong beer to develop slowly and gracefully. So it's very smooth — like, it's 9.2% (ABV), but it drinks more like 6(%).”