Ron Buechele draws on Mexican heritage to open Mad Mex in Soulard

The story behind Mad Mex, the Mexican restaurant that will open Thursday inside the Soulard gallery and event space Mad Art, is a story its chef and owner Ron Buechele nearly missed. It begins about six years ago with an unexpected phone call to Capitalist Pig, the restaurant Buechele ran at Mad Art from 2012 to 2018. The caller was Ronald Lee Ochoa, the biological father Buechele knew about but had never met.

Buechele was busy in Capitalist Pig’s kitchen that day in November 2015. He was thinking about his driver’s license. The next day was his birthday, and his license was due to expire.

He said he would call Ochoa back.

“I’m sure he thought, ‘He’ll never call back,'” Buechele says.

Buechele called him back. Then he went to meet his biological father at the latter’s home in Roxana. Ochoa explained that he had stage-four pancreatic cancer and wanted to connect with Buechele — to apologize for not being a part of his life.

In the two years before Ochoa’s death in 2017, Buechele forged a relationship with his biological father. Born Ronald Edward Ochoa but adopted by his maternal grandparents and raised among Sicilian culinary traditions, he now learned about the Mexican side of his family. Ochoa’s own father, Buechele's grandfather, had walked to the United States from Davalos — not even a small town, but a rural train station, Buechele says — in the Mexican state of Michoacán.

“So I had all these Sicilian women influencing my life and my cooking and everything,” Buechele says. “And it was just really weird that, like, now I have this exposure to a whole other culture that was 50% of me, but I have very little knowledge of.”

For Buechele, meeting Ochoa wasn’t about finding some missing piece of himself. Before Ochoa’s call, he had known exactly as much as he had wanted to know about his biological father. Instead, he saw an opportunity for the two of them to get to know each other.

Ochoa would hang out at the Capitalist Pig. They often talked about music. Ochoa was a bass guitarist and both a studio and touring musician. He had toured with Ike Turner, Buechele says. Ochoa would give his bass to Buechele.

“It’s a (1963) Fender jazz bass, which is a weird, rare wood combination," Buechele says, "and every bass player I’ve ever shown it to has, like, lost their mind.”

Ochoa loved barbecue, and Mad Mex features smoked meat, as the Capitalist Pig did. At Mad Mex, the difference is how Buechele finishes the meat off the smoker.

For the brisket, he smokes the meat to an internal temperature of 150 and then braises it to finish with a Michoacán-inspired pairing of tomatillo and pasilla chile with garlic and cilantro. When he takes the brisket out to rest before slicing, he blends its juices and the other ingredients into a sauce.

For Mad Mex’s broader Mexican menu, Buechele is not drawing on Ochoa family recipes. When Ochoa was growing up, his family had adapted their Mexican cooking to the ingredients available in the U.S. at the time. They might substitute mozzarella for Oaxacan cheese, for example, or Parmesan for cotija.

Instead, Buechele is looking to Mexican street fare. While he has not been able to travel to Mexico during the pandemic, he has been consulting with several friends who live in the country, asking what they are seeing.

Mad Mex’s menu includes a range of street tacos. There is a Sonoran-style hot dog, a four-patty hamburguesa el gordo and a pambazo (the chorizo-potato sandwich dunked in guajillo sauce).

Mad Mex will feature birria and quesabirria tacos with consommé, the dish that has swept across America over the past few years. Buechele plans to offer both beef and goat birria as well as a vegetarian version made from jackfruit.

His Michoacán-style birria consommé differs somewhat from the traditional approach in Jalisco, he says: “Guajillo (chile) is still a big part of it, but in Michoacán, they like to use some cascabel (chile) in there along with some ancho. And then they like to throw a little hunk of chocolate into the consommé — that bitter …hard-as-a-rock chocolate.”

A generous splash of vinegar and some marjoram finish the consommé. That consommé is also part of an even more recently trendy dish that Buechele is serving: birria ramen. For this, he is not simply serving noodles in consommé, but mixing his consommé with a white-miso dashi.

Mad Mex opens Feb. 3 inside Mad Art at 2727 South 12th Street. To begin, the restaurant’s regular hours will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The phone number is 314-771-8230.

