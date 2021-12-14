Rooster debuts new downtown location on Washington Avenue

Rooster is now open at 1025 Washington Avenue downtown. The breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant from the Baileys’ Restaurant group has relocated the short distance from its original downtown home at 1104 Locust Avenue to the space previously occupied by the first iteration of the Dubliner.

Owner Dave Bailey tells Off the Menu the space’s transformation from dark Irish pub to bright cafe went “way better” than he had anticipated. With its south-facing Washington Avenue address, the new Rooster is also brighter than the north-facing 1104 Locust storefront the restaurant vacated after 15 years.

More broadly speaking, Bailey says, the downtown Rooster is now one big, open space rather than a series of storefronts connected over time.

“So it just has this great vibe when you walk in,” he says.

The new Rooster features a much larger kitchen than the original location did. Its dine-in capacity has increased more modestly, from 190 to 210 diners, but the restaurant now boasts a mezzanine level that will host private events and seat large-party reservations when, for example, a convention is in town.