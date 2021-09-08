Rooster to relocate downtown restaurant to Washington Avenue

Rooster will move its original downtown location a short distance from 1104 Locust Street to the former Dubliner space at 1025 Washington Avenue, the restaurant announced Monday on social media.
The crepe- and sandwich-focused Baileys’ Restaurants venture debuted at 1104 Locust in late 2006. A second location opened in 2014 in Tower Grove East.
"We are very thankful for the last 15 years in beautiful downtown STL, and are excited for this new beginning," the announcement reads in part.
Owner Dave Bailey tells Off the Menu Rooster’s downtown lease will end soon, and while he was open to renewing at 1104 Locust, he wanted to look around to see if spaces “more conducive” to the restaurant were available.
Meanwhile, the storefront at 1025 Washington has been vacant since the original Dubliner location closed in late 2015.
Bailey says he didn’t want Rooster to leave the neighborhood, so the new location’s close proximity — about 500 feet — is “great.”
The new space “is a little bit bigger," Bailey says. "The kitchen is significantly bigger. The kitchen’s about six times the size of our current kitchen. So that'll just make things logistically a lot easier from a daily service standpoint.”
The Washington Avenue location also features a loft that Rooster can use for private events as well as for reserved and large-party seating during regular service.
Bailey aims to open Rooster’s new location in early November.
The original location will remain open at 1104 Locust in the meantime. Bailey says Rooster should need to close only two or three days to complete its move.