Rooster to relocate downtown restaurant to Washington Avenue

Rooster will move its original downtown location a short distance from 1104 Locust Street to the former Dubliner space at 1025 Washington Avenue, the restaurant announced Monday on social media.

The crepe- and sandwich-focused Baileys’ Restaurants venture debuted at 1104 Locust in late 2006. A second location opened in 2014 in Tower Grove East.

"We are very thankful for the last 15 years in beautiful downtown STL, and are excited for this new beginning," the announcement reads in part.

Owner Dave Bailey tells Off the Menu Rooster’s downtown lease will end soon, and while he was open to renewing at 1104 Locust, he wanted to look around to see if spaces “more conducive” to the restaurant were available.

Meanwhile, the storefront at 1025 Washington has been vacant since the original Dubliner location closed in late 2015.