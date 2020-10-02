Roux Royale Bar & Bistro closing in St. Charles

Roux Royale Bar & Bistro at 3331 Rue Royale St. in the New Town development in St. Charles is closing.
“With heavy hearts we would like to share that we have made the extremely hard decision to shut our doors,” the restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday. “With the events of 2020 we don’t believe the odds are in our favor to make it through the winter months. Winters have been hard every year, but unfortunately with the unpredictability this year has brought and the craziness of life we feel it is time to move on.”
The restaurant's final service is Friday (Oct. 2).
“Our staff has been the backbone of our business and we want nothing but the best for all of them," the post concludes. "Come see your amazing Roux Crew a final time and show them some love.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.