Russell's Cafe & Bakery closing Chesterfield location Sept. 27

Russell's Cafe & Bakery will close its location at 14888 Clayton Road in Chesterfield because of the “financial burden” of the coronavirus pandemic, owner Russell Ping announced Monday. The final day of service will be Sunday (Sept. 27).

“This has been the hardest decision of my career, but we have to do what’s best to maintain the business that we’ve built over the last 15 years,” Ping said in a statement.

The original Russell's at 952 Brookwood Center in Fenton and Russell's on Macklind at 5400 Murdoch Avenue (at the intersection with Macklind Avenue) in Southampton will remain open.

“We cannot express enough gratitude towards guests that made our Chesterfield location part of their daily lives,” Ping said in a statement. “This is the end of a chapter, but we are excited to spend some time shifting thoughts back to our roots at Fenton and Macklind, getting creative, enjoying what we do, and maybe spending a little more time at home.”

The Chesterfield location of Russell's opened in late 2017.

