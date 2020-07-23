Salt + Smoke, John D. McGurk's reopen patios

Two restaurants that announced temporary closures this week due to the coronavirus pandemic are reopening:

• Salt + Smoke is reopening its four locations today (July 23) for takeout service and patio seating. The barbecue restaurant's dining rooms will remain closed, however.

For patio seating, Salt + Smoke posted on social media Wednesday, “we ask that you bus your tables and wait until we come through to sanitize between each guest. Do not move the patio tables. They have been spaced out accordingly. The patio is first come, first serve.

“At this time, we will not have any public restrooms and we ask that if you’re within 6 feet of another guest or employee, that you wear a mask.”

The restaurant is also no longer accepting cash.

Salt + Smoke is located at 6525 Delmar Boulevard in University City, 5625 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis Hills, 501 South Main Street in St. Charles and 392 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.