 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village
0 comments

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

{{featured_button_text}}

Salt + Smoke owner Tom Schmidt gives a preview of the new Ballpark Village location of his popular barbecue restaurant, opening May 17. 

Salt + Smoke opens Monday at 1 Cardinal Way (Clark Avenue at South Broadway) downtown. The acclaimed barbecue restaurant’s fifth location occupies two floors of One Cardinal Way, the new residential tower across from Busch Stadium in Ballpark Village.

“Just to have the world turning back on again and have this be part of Cardinals baseball (and) Ballpark Village, and to open what I think is going to be our most iconic and kind of showstopping location, it feels incredible,” owner Tom Schmidt told Off the Menu during a preview event Friday.

The Ballpark Village Salt + Smoke can seat 160 in its 5,550-square-foot first floor, while the 2,500-square-foot second-floor deck can accommodate another 150-200.

The restaurant’s smoker, located to one side of the main entrance on Clark, can fit about 8,000 pounds of the menu’s signature brisket, ribs and other meats at once.

“And we’re going to be doing that (much) all the time,” Schmidt said.

The new location of Salt + Smoke, announced in November 2019, is part of the second phase of Ballpark Village.

Salt + Smoke

The rooftop patio at Salt + Smoke's Ballpark Village location provides a view of Busch Stadium and down Clark Avenue. 

“We spent a lot of time measuring twice and cutting once, so really everything that we designed and planned in the space worked out amazing,” Schmidt said.

What he did not know beforehand, he says, was how supportive the Cardinals, Ballpark Village and developer the Cordish Companies would be. That support has been “overwhelming.”

The original location of Salt + Smoke opened in 2014 in the Delmar Loop. The restaurant has since expanded to St. Louis Hills, St. Charles and the Central West End.

Salt + Smoke is open for lunch and dinner daily. The phone number to reach any of the locations is 314-727-0200.

Salt + Smoke

Barbecue sliders and wings served May 14, 2021, at a preview event on the rooftop patio at Salt + Smoke at Ballpark Village. 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ryan Marquez on his jazz-pop album, 'Saint Unity'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports