Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

Salt + Smoke opens Monday at 1 Cardinal Way (Clark Avenue at South Broadway) downtown. The acclaimed barbecue restaurant’s fifth location occupies two floors of One Cardinal Way, the new residential tower across from Busch Stadium in Ballpark Village.

“Just to have the world turning back on again and have this be part of Cardinals baseball (and) Ballpark Village, and to open what I think is going to be our most iconic and kind of showstopping location, it feels incredible,” owner Tom Schmidt told Off the Menu during a preview event Friday.

The Ballpark Village Salt + Smoke can seat 160 in its 5,550-square-foot first floor, while the 2,500-square-foot second-floor deck can accommodate another 150-200.

The restaurant’s smoker, located to one side of the main entrance on Clark, can fit about 8,000 pounds of the menu’s signature brisket, ribs and other meats at once.

“And we’re going to be doing that (much) all the time,” Schmidt said.

The new location of Salt + Smoke, announced in November 2019, is part of the second phase of Ballpark Village.