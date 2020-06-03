Sandwich-ramen restaurant Zenwich opens in the Central West End

Zenwich, featuring sandwiches and ramen, opened Monday at 8½ South Euclid Avenue in the Central West End. Though Zenwich is new to St. Louis, this is its second location. The original is in Elmhurst, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.

There is a St. Louis connection, however. Owner Chai Ploentham also owns Blue Ocean Sushi in the Delmar Loop.

Ploentham did not found Zenwich, he tells Off the Menu. He came upon the restaurant as a customer after he and his wife moved to Chicago four years ago and then got to know its owner. Last year, that owner asked if he wanted to take over Zenwich.

Ploentham says he loved Zenwich's concept and realized “that's totally what I really want to do.”

Zenwich features five sandwiches, each of which draws from a different Asian cuisine. These include the Thai BBQ sandwich (roasted pork belly with daikon, cilantro, pickled cucumber and tamarind sauce) and the Korean Cheese Steak (bulgogi steak with mozzarella, mushroom, onion and gochujang).