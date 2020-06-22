Savage restaurant changes name to Shift

Savage, a contemporary American restaurant that opened in Fox Park in 2018, has announced it has changed its name to Shift.

“Savage is a word with a troubled history and it was a mistake to celebrate that in our naming,” owner and chef Logan Ely posted on social media on Sunday.

“We are truly sorry for the ignorance and haste of choosing it, and any harm or discomfort it may have caused any of our guests and community.”

The restaurant was among Bon Appétit magazine’s 50 nominees for its annual list of the country's 10 best new restaurants. Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb awarded it 3½ stars, named it 2018's No. 1 new restaurant and ranked it No. 2 on his 2020 edition of the top 100 restaurants in St. Louis.

The dining room has been closed since March because of the pandemic, but the restaurant is open for curbside pickup.

