 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schlafly announces in-person festivals for fall
0 comments

Schlafly announces in-person festivals for fall

{{featured_button_text}}
Schlafly Art Outside (copy)

Lucy Moeller (center), 7, of Florissant, plays "grocery store" with Olivia Johnson, 6, of St. Charles, and her sister, Abby Johnson, 8, while Jeffrey Johnson, 38, Olivia and Abby's father, sets up the Handmade Family tent at Schlafly Art Outside in Maplewood on Friday, May 27, 2016. This year's Art Outside will take place Oct. 1-3 at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

Schlafly has announced plans for three of its popular festivals this fall, all of which will be in-person events at the brewery’s Downtown West or Maplewood brewpubs.

• HOP in the City will take place from noon-4 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street). This year’s event will feature the release of a specialty beer and variants as well as live music and “festival fare.”

Tickets are $35 ($40 day of) and go on sale Aug. 18.

• Art Outside will be held Oct. 1-3 at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood), with work from more than 60 local artists across various media for sale.

Admission is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. The hours are 5-10 p.m. Oct. 1 (Friday), 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 2 (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3 (Sunday).

• Schlafly Bottleworks will host the Full Moon Festival on Nov. 6. The event will include a pig roast, bonfires and live music.

Admission is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

“Celebrating our community over great beer is at the heart of what we do, so we could not be more excited to welcome guests back to the brewpubs for their favorite beer-centric festivals,” Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna said in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gabrielle Union insists she didn't splurge $3,000 on handbag for daughter

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports