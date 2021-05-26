Schlafly announces in-person festivals for fall

Schlafly has announced plans for three of its popular festivals this fall, all of which will be in-person events at the brewery’s Downtown West or Maplewood brewpubs.

• HOP in the City will take place from noon-4 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street). This year’s event will feature the release of a specialty beer and variants as well as live music and “festival fare.”

Tickets are $35 ($40 day of) and go on sale Aug. 18.

• Art Outside will be held Oct. 1-3 at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood), with work from more than 60 local artists across various media for sale.

Admission is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase. The hours are 5-10 p.m. Oct. 1 (Friday), 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 2 (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3 (Sunday).

• Schlafly Bottleworks will host the Full Moon Festival on Nov. 6. The event will include a pig roast, bonfires and live music.

Admission is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

“Celebrating our community over great beer is at the heart of what we do, so we could not be more excited to welcome guests back to the brewpubs for their favorite beer-centric festivals,” Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna said in a statement.

