Schlafly announces modified Stout & Oyster Festival for March 19-20
Schlafly announces modified Stout & Oyster Festival for March 19-20

Post-Dispatch News & Brews at Schlafly Tap Room (copy)

The Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 01, 2018. Photo by Micah Usher

Schlafly’s annual Stout & Oyster Festival was one of the first food-and-drink events canceled as the coronavirus pandemic arrived in St. Louis last March.

The festival will return next month at the Schlafly Tap Room at 2100 Locust Street in somewhat different form, Schlafly has announced.

This year’s Stout & Oyster Festival will include both socially distanced outdoor dining and a drive-thru option.

Tented outdoor dining — a.k.a. the Shuckerdome — will feature raw West Coast oysters by the half- and full dozen as well as prepared oyster dishes (e.g., fried, roasted, chowder). Schlafly’s Oyster Stout and other specialty stouts will be on draft.

Shuckerdome tickets are $12 per person, with a maximum of six people per table. Each ticket includes two beers, and each table is reserved for a 4-hour seating.

There are three seatings for outdoor dining: 5-9 p.m. March 19 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. March 20. However, as of this Tuesday afternoon, when Off the Menu received Schlafly’s press release, tickets for both seatings on March 20 were out of stock.

The Stout & Oyster Festival menu, minus raw oysters, will also be available for pickup through the Biergarten Drive-Thru, also at the Schlafly Tap Room. Customers can pre-order online for pickup 5-9 p.m. March 19 or 11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 20.

The Schlafly Tap Room will also be open for limited-seating dine-in service with its regular menu and oyster specials.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

