Schlafly announces modified Stout & Oyster Festival for March 19-20

Schlafly’s annual Stout & Oyster Festival was one of the first food-and-drink events canceled as the coronavirus pandemic arrived in St. Louis last March.

The festival will return next month at the Schlafly Tap Room at 2100 Locust Street in somewhat different form, Schlafly has announced.

This year’s Stout & Oyster Festival will include both socially distanced outdoor dining and a drive-thru option.

Tented outdoor dining — a.k.a. the Shuckerdome — will feature raw West Coast oysters by the half- and full dozen as well as prepared oyster dishes (e.g., fried, roasted, chowder). Schlafly’s Oyster Stout and other specialty stouts will be on draft.

Shuckerdome tickets are $12 per person, with a maximum of six people per table. Each ticket includes two beers, and each table is reserved for a 4-hour seating.

There are three seatings for outdoor dining: 5-9 p.m. March 19 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. March 20. However, as of this Tuesday afternoon, when Off the Menu received Schlafly’s press release, tickets for both seatings on March 20 were out of stock.