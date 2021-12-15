Schlafly to open Highland brewpub Dec. 22

Schlafly Highland Square opens Dec. 22 at 907 Main Street in Highland. This is the first Metro East brewpub for the craft brewery, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary Dec. 26.

When Schlafly announced its Illinois expansion in May, CEO Fran Caradonna told Off the Menu the city of Highland approached the brewery about opening there.

“It’s always nice when folks come to us,” she said at the time.

The Highland Square brewpub can accommodate 80 guests inside, with seating for another 80 on its patio.

According to the opening announcement, the new brewpub features 14 Schlafly beers on draft, including the Highland-exclusive Highland Lager. The food menu includes fried cheese curds, the Schlafly Smash Burger and fish and fries.

Highland Square is Schlafly’s fourth brewpub, following the original Schlafly Tap Room in Downtown West, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood and Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles.

Schlafly Highland Square's regular hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.