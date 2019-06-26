The question isn't: Why would you want to see the world's largest display of pineapples? The question is: Why wouldn't you want to see the world's largest display of pineapples?
We're talking about 19,650 pineapples, all gathered for a single store display.
That's more than the 14,175 pineapples shown by Reaser's Foods in Oklahoma City. That's more than the 14,700 amassed by a Food City store in Bristol, Va. That's more than the 17,000 corralled by Cash Wise in Waite Park, Minn.
Apparently, breaking a world's record for the largest retail display of pineapples is a thing. Friday, it will be the Schnucks store at 5055 Arsenal Street going for pineapple glory.
Construction of the display will actually begin Thursday at 3 p.m., but the grand unveiling will be Friday, with a pineapple party (including free pineapple-themed food and drinks, face painting and cookie decorating) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A portion of the store's pineapple sales will go to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation.