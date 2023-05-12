Bait has permanently closed at 4239 Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End after a run of slightly more than four years. The upscale seafood restaurant announced its closure Friday on social media.

“Of course, there were many factors to consider but the ultimate answer is — we’re evolving in other projects that require us to pivot and focus on serving our community outside of the dining room,” the post said in part.

Bait’s event space, the Gallery @ Bait, remains open for bookings, however.

Kalen Hodgest, a first-time restaurateur, opened Bait in February 2019. Under inaugural chef Ceaira Jackson, the restaurant won acclaim, including from this restaurant critic. (Jackson left Bait at the beginning of 2020.)

The closure announcement thanked Bait’s guests and employees: “We are more than grateful that so many from around the world embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed through a global pandemic because of the tremendous support from you all.”