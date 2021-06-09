Seoul Taco celebrates 10th anniversary with June 19 party featuring Ghostface Killah

Over the past decade, Seoul Taco has grown from a food truck — one of the first of St. Louis’ now substantial fleet — to brick-and-mortar locations here and in Chicago and Columbia, Missouri.

Owner David Choi is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Korean-Mexican concept with a block party June 19 at Seoul Taco’s location at 4099 Chouteau Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district.

“After making it through one of the most challenging years in the restaurant industry, I could not be prouder of our team,” Choi said in a statement. “We owe Seoul Taco’s success to our loyal fans and invite them to celebrate with us.”

The block party’s food vendors include Balkan Treat Box, Chao Baan, Pappy’s Smokehouse and the duo of Mai Lee and Nudo House as well as Seoul Taco, with beer from 4 Hands Brewing Co. and cocktails from STL Barkeep and Takashima Record Bar.

Hip-hop legend Ghostface Killah headlines the party’s live entertainment at 9 p.m. Also performing are local acts LOOPRAT at 4:15 p.m., Mvstermind at 7:20 p.m. and Mai Lee at 8:15 p.m.

The party opens at 3 p.m. with a set from DJ VThom. Art collective Secret Walls will stage a graffiti battle at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free, with food and drink available for purchase.

