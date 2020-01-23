Seoul Taco, Salt + Smoke open new locations

Seoul Taco is now open at 4099 Chouteau Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district. It joins a retail strip that includes the Thai restaurant Chao Baan and the soon-to-open cocktail lounge Takashima Records.

This is the third brick-and-mortar location in St. Louis for David Choi's Seoul Taco, which launched in 2011 as a food truck.

In addition to the food truck and the Grove storefront, Seoul Taco is open at 6665 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop and 46 4 Seasons Shopping Center in Chesterfield. There are also Seoul Taco storefronts in Columbia, Mo., and Chicago.

Meanwhile, Salt + Smoke opened last week at 392 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.