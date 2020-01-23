Seoul Taco, Salt + Smoke open new locations

Seoul Taco is now open at 4099 Chouteau Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district. It joins a retail strip that includes the Thai restaurant Chao Baan and the soon-to-open cocktail lounge Takashima Records.
This is the third brick-and-mortar location in St. Louis for David Choi's Seoul Taco, which launched in 2011 as a food truck.
In addition to the food truck and the Grove storefront, Seoul Taco is open at 6665 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop and 46 4 Seasons Shopping Center in Chesterfield. There are also Seoul Taco storefronts in Columbia, Mo., and Chicago.
Meanwhile, Salt + Smoke opened last week at 392 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.
This is the fourth location for the acclaimed barbecue restaurant, following the original at 6525 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop and outposts at 5625 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis Hills and 501 South Main Street in St. Charles.
A fifth Salt + Smoke is slated to open later this year as part of One Cardinal Way, the new residential tower in Ballpark Village downtown.
The new Salt + Smoke is open daily for lunch and dinner.