Seoul Taco's anniversary party changes headline act to Busta Rhymes

Update on June 17:
Seoul Taco has announced a lineup change for its 10th anniversary block party on Saturday (June 19). Rapper Busta Rhymes will now headline the live entertainment with a performance at 9 p.m.
Ghostface Killah was originally scheduled to perform.
"Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ghostface Killah is unable to perform at this weekend’s event," the announcement from Seoul Taco stated.
The party's other details remain unchanged. Admission is free, but you can reserve an entry ticket here.
The original post follows:
Over the past decade, Seoul Taco has grown from a food truck — one of the first of St. Louis’ now substantial fleet — to brick-and-mortar locations here and in Chicago and Columbia, Missouri.
Owner David Choi is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Korean-Mexican concept with a block party June 19 at Seoul Taco’s location at 4099 Chouteau Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district.
“After making it through one of the most challenging years in the restaurant industry, I could not be prouder of our team,” Choi said in a statement. “We owe Seoul Taco’s success to our loyal fans and invite them to celebrate with us.”
The block party’s food vendors include Balkan Treat Box, Chao Baan, Pappy’s Smokehouse and the duo of Mai Lee and Nudo House as well as Seoul Taco, with beer from 4 Hands Brewing Co. and cocktails from STL Barkeep and Takashima Record Bar.
Hip-hop legend Ghostface Killah headlines the party’s live entertainment at 9 p.m. Also performing are local acts LOOPRAT at 4:15 p.m., Mvstermind at 7:20 p.m. and Mai Lee at 8:15 p.m.
The party opens at 3 p.m. with a set from DJ VThom. Art collective Secret Walls will stage a graffiti battle at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is free, with food and drink available for purchase.