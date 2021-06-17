Seoul Taco's anniversary party changes headline act to Busta Rhymes

Update on June 17:

Seoul Taco has announced a lineup change for its 10th anniversary block party on Saturday (June 19). Rapper Busta Rhymes will now headline the live entertainment with a performance at 9 p.m.

Ghostface Killah was originally scheduled to perform.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ghostface Killah is unable to perform at this weekend’s event," the announcement from Seoul Taco stated.

The party's other details remain unchanged. Admission is free, but you can reserve an entry ticket here.

The original post follows:

Over the past decade, Seoul Taco has grown from a food truck — one of the first of St. Louis’ now substantial fleet — to brick-and-mortar locations here and in Chicago and Columbia, Missouri.

Owner David Choi is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Korean-Mexican concept with a block party June 19 at Seoul Taco’s location at 4099 Chouteau Avenue in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district.