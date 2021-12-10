Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream to relocate to the Grove

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream will close its storefront at 8130 Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves and relocate to the Grove in Forest Park Southeast, owner Beckie Jacobs announced this week.

Serendipity wil close its Webster Groves location on Dec. 23. Jacobs aims to reopen in spring 2022 at 4400 Manchester Avenue.

“This is so bittersweet for me,” Jacobs said in a statement. “After 18 beloved years in Webster Groves, my customers have truly become family. Unfortunately, I've been unable to come to an agreement with my landlord, who terminated my lease, and I’ve been unsuccessful in finding a suitable, alternative location in Webster at this time.”

John Barr, who owns Serendipity’s current building, confirmed to Off the Menu that the two sides could not reach an agreement.

St. Louis Magazine first reported on the Grove location of Serendipity in September, then as a second storefront rather than a relocation. According to Serendipity’s announcement, the new location will feature longer hours and an expanded menu.

During the transition from Webster Groves to the Grove, the 2022 edition of Serendipity’s annual “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” celebration will take place Feb. 5 at two locations, the Parkmoor Drive-In in Webster Groves and the Sliced Pint in Downtown West.

