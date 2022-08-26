Shady Jack's Saloon, beloved biker bar near downtown, to close Friday

There are bits and pieces of Larrison’s long life as a bar owner in St. Louis hidden in nooks and crannies of this biker bar. It’s a place that is unknown to much of St. Louis, whose residents tend to eschew the mostly empty warehouses and old industrial footprint of the north riverfront. But ask bikers across the country, or the downtown businessmen, lawyers and judges who like to sneak away for lunch and a beer, and Shady Jack’s is an institution.