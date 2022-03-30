 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shake Shack opens location at Enterprise Center

Shake Shack comes home

The SmokeShack cheeseburger, topped with bacon, cherry pepper and ShackSauce, at the Shake Shack in St. Louis 

 Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Goodbye, yellow brick road. Hello, ShackBurger with cheese fries.

Shake Shack, the international burger chain founded by the restaurateur and St. Louis native Danny Meyer, is opening a stand at Enterprise Center.

The stand debuts Wednesday for Elton John’s concert. It is located on the plaza level of Enterprise Center at Portal 3.

Shake Shack comes home

Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, mugs for cameras with a Budweiser Clydedale on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, outside his brand new St. Louis location. Meyer was holding a reception for St. Louis area chefs and restauranteers. Shake Shack is located at 32 N. Euclid Ave. in the Central West End. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

“We’ve been dreaming about this opportunity since first bringing Shake Shack to St. Louis, and it’s an honor to serve our burgers, shakes and fries alongside so many other outstanding food options at Blues games and concerts,” Meyer said in a statement.

Enterprise Center already features stands for such local restaurants as FarmTruk, Mission Taco Joint and Sugarfire Smoke House.

Shake Shack opened its first St. Louis location in December 2017 at 60 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End. A second location followed at 8885 Ladue Road in the Ladue Crossing shopping center in Ladue.

