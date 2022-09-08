Simply Delicious, new restaurant from 4 Hens Creole Kitchen team, opens downtown

Only seven months after opening her first restaurant, 4 Hens Creole Kitchen, the chef Brandi Artis has introduced a second venture, Simply Delicious, which debuted last week at 1115 Pine Street downtown.

Simply Delicious is open for breakfast, lunch and brunch. Unlike the Creole-focused 4 Hens, here Artis and her wife and co-owner, Brittany, are drawing on many different influences.

“This is more (about) the love of all the dishes that I've been creating over the years that have kind of been staple at-home dishes that we absolutely love,” Artis said.

The full menu is available all day, with the dishes divided between breakfast (Bright and Early) and lunch (Nooners) fare, with a third category (Middle of the Road) inbetween.

Breakfast fare ranges from avocado toast to shakshuka to the Bougie Breakfast Sammy, with bacon, tomato, two over-easy eggs, brie and fig jam on grilled sourdough. Among Artis’ signature creations is the Sticky Chicky, a riff on chicken and waffles that pairs spicy agave chicken strips with freshly baked French bread topped with butter, sugar and apple-pie spices.

another signature, the Croffle, is a croissant pressed in a waffle iron, which Artis describes as “the lightest, flakiest waffle you’ve ever had.”

Lunch dishes include a grilled cheese with brie and bacon (the B and B), a fried or pan-seared chicken sandwich with hot honey and the Voodoo Queen sauce from 4 Hens (the It’s Hot, Honey) and a 6-ounce Angus-beef burger cooked to preferred temperature with American, cheddar and pepper jack cheese (the HBIC).

Middle of the Road dishes include fried goat cheese balls, papas bravas and chicken strips. Salads and a-la-carte side dishes are also available.

Simply Delicious is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, with drag shows every Saturday.