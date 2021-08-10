Six Mile Bridge brewery to open restaurant Botanica in Wildwood

Six Mile Bridge announced just last week that acclaimed chef Ben Welch (Big Baby Q and Smokehouse, the Midwestern) has taken charge of the Maryland Heights craft brewery’s kitchen.

Now, Six Mile Bridge owner Ryan Sherring has announced a new project: Botanica, a restaurant with Welch as executive chef.

Botanica is slated to open next month at 2490 Taylor Road in Wildwood, the space previously occupied by a Llywelyn’s Pub location and Llywelyn’s short-lived spinoff, Sllyce Republic Pizza.

Welch’s menu will feature Italian fare with an accent from the American South. Dishes will include sweet-potato pizza, tagliatelle in pork-neck ragu and a steak burger with tomato agrodolce.

Six Mile Bridge names Ben Welch executive chef The acclaimed chef of Big Baby Q and the Midwestern has launched a new menu at the Maryland Heights brewery.

Sherring tells Off the Menu he has known Welch since Big Baby Q opened in 2016 about a half-mile east of Six Mile Bridge.

“He’s an absolute gem,” Sherring says.

Botanica will accommodate more than 300 guests across its dining room, event spaces and patio. That patio is 6,500 square feet on its own, and its outdoor bar will have 12 beer taps.

“When we finish with the patio, I think it's going to be the best patio in town,” Sherring says.