Six Mile Bridge names Ben Welch executive chef

Big Baby Q and Smokehouse

Chef Ben Welch sprinkles seasoning on the smoked chicken at Big Baby Q and Smokehouse on June 30, 2016, in Maryland Heights. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

Maryland Heights craft brewery Six Mile Bridge has named Ben Welch its executive chef. His new menu debuted Tuesday.

The appointment marks a sort of homecoming for Welch, who operated the acclaimed barbecue restaurant Big Baby Q and Smokehouse from 2016 to 2018 about a half-mile east of Six Mile Bridge.

After closing Big Baby Q, Welch was the inaugural chef at the Midwestern downtown from its 2019 opening until this January.

"We first met Ben when he opened Big Baby Q just up the road from (the brewery) and couldn't get enough of his food,” Six Mile Bridge co-owner Ryan Sherring said in a statement. “He is an incredibly talented chef, and (we) could not be more proud to have him on the team. This is just the start of exciting projects to come."

The new menu from Welch and Stephan Kovac includes a double smashed cheeseburger, a Reuben, a beer-battered cod sandwich, a fried chicken sandwich, flash-fried Brussels sprouts and wings.

Six Mile Bridge is located at 11841 Dorsett Road. Its regular hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

