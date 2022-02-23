Six St. Louis chefs, one restaurant are 2022 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Several St. Louis area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.

Four St. Louis-area chefs are among the semifinalists for the “Best Chef: Midwest” category: Rob Connoley of Bulrush, Craig Rivard of Little Fox, Evy Swoboda of Brasserie by Niche and Ben Welch of Botanica. The Midwest category covers restaurants in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Connoley was previously a semifinalist in 2014 for “Best Chef: Southwest” at his Silver City, New Mexico, restaurant the Curious Kumquat. Rivard, Swoboda and Welch are first-time semifinalists.

Welch is no longer the chef at Botanica. He left the restaurant in January, owner Ryan Sherring said. (Botanica opened in October 2021 in Wildwood.)

"We're very proud of what Ben has done for Botanica," Sherring said. "We're very proud of his culinary skills and helping us get set up. He has stepped away to pursue other endeavors as is common in this industry, and we wish him every bit of luck in his career."

Ben Grupe of Tempus is a semifinalist for the national “Emerging Chef" category. The category, new this year, honors a chef “who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come,” according to the James Beard Foundation’s description. Grupe was previously a semifinalist for “Best Chef: Midwest” in 2018 for his work at Elaia.

Elise Mensing of Brasserie by Niche is a first-time semifinalist for “Outstanding Pastry Chef” nationwide.

Vicia is a semifinalist for both “Best Bar Program” and “Best Wine Program.” The restaurant was a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” nationwide in 2017. Chef-owner Michael Gallina was a finalist for “Best Chef: Midwest” in the canceled 2020 awards.

The finalists in each category are slated to be announced March 16. The James Beard Awards ceremony is June 13 in Chicago. The full list of 2022 semifinalists is available here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Editor’s Note: Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb was a member of the James Beard Foundation’s restaurants and chefs awards committee from 2013 to 2021. He is not involved in the 2022 awards in any capacity.

