Six St. Louis chefs, two restaurants among semifinalists for James Beard Awards

He got the news while driving to get coffee at Blueprint Coffee on Watson Road.

“Dude, yeah, I’m so happy, I can’t even," Bognar said. "I just want to go to the restaurant already and tell everybody."

Indo, in Botanical Heights, is a modern Asian restaurant that includes an a-la-carte menu and a multiple-course omakase experience. He is also the executive chef of Nippon Tei, the restaurant his mother, Ann Bognar, opened near Ballwin.

Though Bognar didn’t win the award last year, he said the nomination put him on the map.

“After that, we were steady busy at all locations,” he said. “That’s great. People here in St. Louis are proud there’s something to show off, and say, ‘Hey, this is as cool as someplace else around the country.’

"I just want to keep adding to the scene as much as I can.”

This is Nalic’s first time as a semifinalist for "Best Chef: Midwest". Luo and Mendica and have now been semfinalists three times and Gallina twice.

The finalists will be announced in Philadelphia on March 25. The James Beard Awards will be awarded in Chicago on May 4.

Editor's Note: Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb is a member of the James Beard Foundation's restaurants and chefs awards committee.

