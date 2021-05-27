Small Batch reopens in midtown after 14 months

Small Batch reopens Thursday at 3001 Locust Street in midtown. The vegetarian and vegan restaurant from the Baileys’ Restaurant group has been closed since March of last year due to the pandemic.

Owner Dave Bailey tells Off the Menu the team is “very much looking forward” to reopening.

“We’ve missed it,” he says. “Lots of people, according to Facebook, have missed it as well.”

Bailey says the Small Batch team is excited about the menu from chef Jerremy Kirby, which includes both returning dishes (rigatoni with Cajun seitan, smoked mushrooms and vegetables in a Cajun cream sauce) and new items (the Cambodian noodle dish num banh chok).

Small Batch opened at the beginning of 2014 at the corner of Locust and North Garrison Avenue, a short distance from the Grand Center Arts District. Bailey says the restaurant factored the return of activity to Grand Center into the decision to reopen now.

While Small Batch will hold a couple of spots open for walk-in diners, Baileys says reservations are strongly recommended as the restaurant is maintaining social distancing between tables.