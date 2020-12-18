Songbird, from acclaimed Kounter Kulture team, opens in Forest Park Southeast

“And we (were) like, ‘Yeah, let's work on that,” she says. “So that's a really good relationship, and it feels like it's a win-win for both parties.”

Songbird has opened for curbside-pickup service only, and Meyer says dishes that travel well are another focus of the menu. And when the restaurant does begin dine-in service, she says, “it will never be big enough to truly be a brunch spot, and the kitchen's still pretty small.”

Instead, Meyer says, “we're laying the groundwork for what you might expect if you were to get something on a plate.”

In other words, she says, expect “really nice food” but casual, rather than “multiple gorgeous small plates.”

The interior will offer seating for about 40, with a few more seats along the coffee bar. (As previously reported, Songbird has partnered with Sump Coffee for its coffee service.) There will also be patio seating, weather permitting.