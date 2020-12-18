Songbird, from acclaimed Kounter Kulture team, opens in Forest Park Southeast

Songbird opened in late November at 4476 Chouteau Avenue in Forest Park Southeast. The restaurant is a new venture from the team behind the prepared-foods brand Field to Fire (previously Kitchen Kulture) and the acclaimed Lindenwood Park restaurant Kounter Kulture.
Songbird’s compact, breakfast-focused menu features the Combo, the sandwich that has become a staple of the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market experience: aged white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon from Newman Farm in Myrtle, Missouri, and a fried egg from Buttonwood Farm in California, Missouri, on toasted sourdough.
Other dishes include a tamale filled with cotija cheese, a mushroom-kale frittata, an English muffin with a turkey-sausage patty, egg and brown-butter aioli and a Newman Farm pork steak with two fried eggs with smoked-apple compote.
Chris Meyer, who operates Songbird with her Field to Fire and Kounter Kulture partner Mike Miller, tells Off the Menu the St. Louis spin on traditional Steak & Eggs grew out of the restaurant’s relationship with vendor Newman Farm.
Songbird will be sourcing a great deal of bacon from Newman Farm, but the team also wants to try to practice whole-animal sourcing. What could the restaurant help Newman Farm move? The farm suggested its pork steaks, Meyer says.
“And we (were) like, ‘Yeah, let's work on that,” she says. “So that's a really good relationship, and it feels like it's a win-win for both parties.”
Songbird has opened for curbside-pickup service only, and Meyer says dishes that travel well are another focus of the menu. And when the restaurant does begin dine-in service, she says, “it will never be big enough to truly be a brunch spot, and the kitchen's still pretty small.”
Instead, Meyer says, “we're laying the groundwork for what you might expect if you were to get something on a plate.”
In other words, she says, expect “really nice food” but casual, rather than “multiple gorgeous small plates.”
The interior will offer seating for about 40, with a few more seats along the coffee bar. (As previously reported, Songbird has partnered with Sump Coffee for its coffee service.) There will also be patio seating, weather permitting.
Meanwhile, Kounter Kulture remains closed indefinitely at 3825 Watson Road. However, follow the restaurant on Instagram (@kitchenkulture) for news of future pop-up events.
Songbird is open 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The phone number is 314-781-4344.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!