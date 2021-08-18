Soul Burgers food truck, featuring burgers and shakes, launches this month

Bryan Scott, the owner of the food truck Doggie Mac’s, and Christi Roberston, the owner of C and C Food for Your Soul in Belleville, are collaborating on a new food truck. Soul Burgers, featuring burgers and shakes, will roll onto area streets this month.
Scott tells Off the Menu he and Robertson have been friends for more than 20 years. However, when he suggested teaming up in April, as he was closing the brick-and-mortar location of Doggie Mac’s in Carondelet, she did not say yes immediately.
Scott says he and Robertson “had to really think, 'Man, can two chefs really work together? As strong willed as both of us are, would it really work out?’ So there was some thought into it.”
Soul Burgers shares its name with its signature dish. The Soul Burger features a beef patty with white cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, a fried patty of Doggie Mac's mac and cheese and Robertson’s collard greens.
“You know, there's a lot of burgers that are really good in St. Louis,” Scott says. “Like, really good. But our unique take on it is…honestly bringing the soul-food essence to a burger.”
Other burgers on Soul Burgers’ menu include the Triple D (three smashed beef patties, American cheese, onion rings), the Gemini (beef patty, smoked bacon, sauteed mushroom and onion) and the Imposter (with a plant-based Impossible Burger patty).
Soul Burgers also serves a chicken burger, a fried-salmon sandwich, fried catfish fillets and sides of fries and onion rings.
The base of the truck’s shakes is a non-dairy soft-serve blend, an important distinction for Scott, who is lactose-intolerant.
“So now I can actually have a shake, which I haven't been able to do in years,” he says.
After a couple of soft-opening services in the Metro East next week, Soul Burgers is scheduled to make its official debut Aug. 30 at 9 Mile Garden at 9375 Gravois Road in the Affton area.