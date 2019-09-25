808 Maison, the French restaurant from the team behind Soulard mainstay Molly's, has closed after nine months.
The restaurant announced the news Tuesday on Facebook, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.
“Regretfully, we have discontinued service at 808 Maison and would like to thank everyone who has supported us,” the post states.
A call to owners Luke Reynolds and John Rogers via Molly's was not immediately returned.
808 Maison opened in January at 808 Geyer Avenue in Soulard. This restaurant critic awarded it 3 stars, celebrating executive chef Jon Dreja's versions of cassoulet, bouillabaisse and other classic French dishes.
More as Off the Menu learns it.