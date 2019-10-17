The Soulard restaurant Oaked is closing this weekend after an 8-month run. Owners John and Anne Cochran announced the closure on Facebook, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.
“It has been a great adventure for Anne and I, but after this weekend we have made the decision to close Oaked,” the Facebook post reads in part. “We cannot say thank you enough to all of our friends and patrons that supported us. Seeing you, meeting you, spending time talking to you and making so many new friends was by far the highlight of the experience for us both.”
The Cochrans were not available for comment at Oaked on Thursday afternoon.
Per Oaked's Facebook page, the restaurant will be open 6 p.m.-midnight Friday and noon-midnight Saturday with $20 all-you-can-eat appetizers and discounted beer, wine and spirits. There will also be retail sales of discounted wine and spirits bottles.
Oaked opened in February at 1031 Lynch Street, the building across from the Anheuser-Busch brewery that has housed several restaurants over the years, including Lynch Street Bistro, Sage Urban American and Fleur de Lillies.
When Oaked debuted, it did so with an origin story involving the Cochrans and another couple, Venessa and Christopher Schwarz. Both couples were Soulard transplants — the Cochrans from the county, the Schwarzes from San Francisco — who wanted a more sophisticated neighborhood place to eat and drink wine.
By the time this restaurant critic reviewed Oaked in June, however, the Schwarzes were no longer involved in the restaurant's day-to-day operations.
Oaked is the second Soulard restaurant to both open and close this year. 808 Maison, which opened in January, closed last month.
More as Off the Menu learns it.