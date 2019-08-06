Subscribe for $3 for three months
Southtown Pub exterior

Southtown Pub at 3707 South Kingshighway has closed. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

South Kingshighway staple Southtown Pub has closed.

Southtown Pub's owners announced the news in a Facebook post Monday. As St. Louis Magazine first reported, the bar and restaurant's contents are already listed as up for auction.

Southtown Pub's Facebook post reads in part:

"We were proud to be a part of and have a positive impact on our community. In that endeavor, we took on too much debt for Southtown Pub to handle by trying to expand down the block. We fought the good fight for as long as we could hoping for a different outcome.

"Unfortunately, we got ourselves in too deep to come back."

The auction is Wednesday evening.

Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

