Spoiler: How Beast's David Sandusky fared in the 'BBQ Brawl' season finale

This article includes spoilers for the August 9 finale of Food Network's “BBQ Brawl.” Don’t read any further if you don’t want the episode’s outcome revealed.

David Sandusky of the Beast barbecue restaurants in Belleville, the Grove in Forest Park Southeast and Columbia, Illinois, made it to the final episode of the Food Network competition series “BBQ Brawl” Monday.

In the finale of the 10-episode competition that winnowed 12 aspiring pitmasters to a final three contestants, Sandusky and his series-long behatted, impressively mustachioed Texan teammate Ara Malekian finished behind Erica Blaire Roby of Dayton, Ohio.

Roby was named the “Master of ‘Cue,” which earns her a featured role on Food Network Digital.

In a freewheeling final episode that let the remaining contestants cook what they wanted — but also interrupted the final battle for quick-fire challenges to make burgers and loaded baked potatoes — Sandusky led with his signature pork steak, a St. Louis standard.

Before the judges announced the winner, Sandusky said, “I know I have proved who I am as a cook.”

