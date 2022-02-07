St. Louis area restaurants donate dumpling sales to the Very Asian Foundation

Several St. Louis area restaurants have joined together for a fundraiser to benefit the Very Asian Foundation, the new foundation created after KSDK reporter Michelle Li shared a viewer voicemail telling her to “keep her Korean to herself.”

Timed to follow last week’s celebration of Lunar New Year, the fundraiser runs Monday through Feb. 14 and features 15 restaurants donating a portion of their sales to the Very Asian Foundation.

Organizers include the Asian American Chamber of Commerce and Shayn Prapaisilp, whose family operates the Thai restaurants Chao Baan and the King & I.

“Nobody should ever be attacked for sharing details about their culture,” Prapaisilp said in a statement. “If everyone took the time to learn about others, we would have more compassion, respect and care for one another.”

Li received the racist message after she mentioned on air her New Year’s tradition of eating dumpling soup. Most of the participating restaurants are donating the sales from their respective dumplings (e.g., gyoza, potstickers, mandu).

The list of participating restaurants and the details of each restaurant’s offer, as provided by the organizers, follows:

Akar (7641 Wydown Blvd, Clayton): Dumpling of the day (e.g., pork and chive stuffed dumpling with black rice vinegar and ponzu).

Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Ave): Potsticker starter. Chao Baan will also be donating 10% of total sales on Feb. 9-Feb. 10.

Corner 17 (6623 Delmar Boulevard, University City): Any of the restaurant’s 8 varieties of dumplings, including colorful options in purple, orange and green.

Drunken Fish (multiple locations): Gyoza, regular and large orders.

Hello Poke (Food Hall at City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way): 5% of all daily sales will be donated from Feb. 11 - Feb. 13.

Indo (1641D Tower Grove Avenue): Gyoza starter.

Kimchi Guys (612 North 2nd Street and 282 Skinker Boulevard); Kimchi Mandu appetizer

King & I (3155-3157 South Grand Boulevard): Potsticker appetizer. King & I will also be donating 10% of total sales on Feb. 9 and Feb 10.

Mai Lee (8396 Musick Memorial Drive, Brentwood): Mai Lee will be donating 10% of total sales on Feb. 10.

Nami Ramen (278 Skinker Boulevard): Nami Ramen will donate a portion of proceeds from all appetizer sales for the week-long giveback.

Nippon Tei (14025 Manchester Road): Gyoza, pork and chicken dumplings.

Nudo House (6105 Delmar Boulevard and 11423 Olive Boulevard): Nudo House will donate 10% of total sales on Feb. 10 at its locations.

Sando Shack: Available only for pre-order (here) and pick-up at the Hello Poke kitchen inside of the Food Hall at City Foundry. 10% of sales will be donated on Monday, February 7, Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10 from 5-7 p.m.

Seoul Taco (multiple locations): Potstickers made with pork and vegetables. Seoul Taco will donate 10% of sales on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 from all its locations in Chesterfield, the Grove, Kirkwood and the Delmar Loop.

