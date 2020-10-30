St. Louis Black Restaurant Week returns Saturday through Nov. 7

St. Louis Black Restaurant Week returns for 2020 from Saturday (Oct. 31) through Nov. 7.

Organizer Frank Williamson tells Off the Menu this year’s event has grown from last year's edition to include 16 Black-owned restaurants that will offer specials over the course of the event.

Williamson says one important reason for holding Black Restaurant Week is that at some of the area’s large-scale restaurant events “sometimes African-American restaurant owners (and) chefs can’t afford (to participate) because the prices are too high.”

Participating restaurants include Steve’s Hot Dogs, Turn, Jerk Soul, Gobble Stop Smokehouse, Prime 55, Gourmet Soul and Diner’s Delight.

Also taking part are Pharaoh's Donuts, Doggie Mac's, TKO Restaurant, J.C. Supper Club, @ Monroe and Emmanuel's Restaurant.