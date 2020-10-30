 Skip to main content
St. Louis Black Restaurant Week returns Saturday through Nov. 7
Jerk Soul

Judah's Jerk entree is authentically flavored half chicken, smoked and served with mac and cheese and Caribbean corn at Jerk Soul, a carry-out Caribbean restaurant near Hyde Park in St. Louis. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

St. Louis Black Restaurant Week returns for 2020 from Saturday (Oct. 31) through Nov. 7.

Organizer Frank Williamson tells Off the Menu this year’s event has grown from last year's edition to include 16 Black-owned restaurants that will offer specials over the course of the event.

Williamson says one important reason for holding Black Restaurant Week is that at some of the area’s large-scale restaurant events “sometimes African-American restaurant owners (and) chefs can’t afford (to participate) because the prices are too high.”

Participating restaurants include Steve’s Hot Dogs, Turn, Jerk Soul, Gobble Stop Smokehouse, Prime 55, Gourmet Soul and Diner’s Delight.

Also taking part are Pharaoh's Donuts, Doggie Mac's, TKO Restaurant, J.C. Supper Club, @ Monroe and Emmanuel's Restaurant.

St. Louis Black Restaurant Week also features a few restaurants that have debuted in recent months, including Juanita’s Creole Soul Café, SistaGirl Sweets and House of Jollof.

For more information on St. Louis Black Restaurant Week, visit the event’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

