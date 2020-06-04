St. Louis chefs condemn local farmer for sharing racist meme

This post has been updated with a new statement from Todd Geisert.
St. Louis chefs are condemning and disassociating themselves from a local farmer after he shared a racist meme on Facebook on Wednesday.
Todd Geisert, who raises pigs and produce on his Washington, Missouri, farm and has supplied his products to several area restaurants, shared the meme on his personal Facebook account. The meme shows a photo of white men on a farm loading hay bales onto a trailer above a photo of black men vandalizing the interior of a retail store.
The top photo is captioned, “If they did this during the day,” the bottom photo, “They wouldn’t do this at night.”
Geisert shared the meme from an account called 2nd Amendment Americans. He deleted his post, but area chefs and others have been circulating screenshots on Facebook and elsewhere.
“We have immediately stopped doing business with Todd Geisert,” the downtown restaurant Bailey’s Range posted on Facebook on Thursday. “It hurts a lot to find out that someone that you have been supporting and promoting for years has racism in their heart and would post something so hurtful.”
The Benton Park restaurant Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co. posted on Facebook early Thursday morning, “We are saddened and angry to learn of the hateful post by Geisert Farms whom we have used in the past. Peacemaker is all accepting; we will never accept hate or racism in our company.”
Owner Kevin Nashan said he last used Geisert’s pork three or four weeks ago but the farmer “is no longer obviously part of the mix.”
The Benton Park bakery Whisk posted on Instagram Thursday, “We believe that being anti-racist means more than words, so we will be looking for a new local pork supplier.”
Whisk has used Geisert’s bacon since the bakery opened eight years ago, owner Kaylen Wissinger said. She estimated she has spent $3,000 to $4,000 per year on his product.
“It’s really easy to remain silent,” Wissinger said. “But that’s not what the world needs right now.”
Geisert posted on Facebook on Thursday that he “had no intentions to post anything racist.”
“I seek your forgiveness in an error of judgement,” he wrote.
“I don’t consider myself a racist person,” Geisert told the Post-Dispatch in a phone interview Thursday. “I work with an awful lot of different nationalities of different things over the years and stuff like that, and a person (who) is willing to work side by side with me whether it’s white, black or Mexican or otherwise I have no problem with them.”
Geisert said he intended to point out people working hard compared to people stealing things. To those telling him the meme is racist regardless of intent, he said, “there’s nothing I can say that’s going to be right in most people’s minds.”
Geisert said his restaurant and retail orders have all been cancelled this week.
Thursday evening, Geisert posted a second statement on Facebook.
”Last night I posted a meme on my personal Facebook page that I’ve come to realize was racist and has caused many people that I care about anguish and offense,” Geisert wrote in part. “I have taken steps to understand why this caused offense as well as to understand how to do better in the future.”
Geisert said he had accepted an invitation from the local group Neighbors United — Undoing Racism “to join their efforts in educating ourselves and our community about the ongoing harm that is being caused by a legacy of racism in our country.”
”I appreciate and care about all people,” Geisert’s statement concludes. “I made a terrible mistake. I am not making excuses for that, I am asking for grace and forgiveness, and I’m working to be better.”
The outrage over Geisert’s post extends beyond chefs that have used his products recently. As late as Thursday morning, the list of restaurants on the farm’s “Where to Eat” page still included Pint Size Bakery, even though the Lindenwood Park restaurant had changed to a different supplier more than a year ago.
(Geisert has since taken down the “Where to Eat” page.)
Pint Size posted on Instagram Thursday that it wants “to be ABUNDANTLY clear that we would never willingly conduct business with anyone that is racist. Our support for the #blacklivesmatter movement is a natural part of our love for our community.”Co-owner Christy Augustin said she had had a good relationship with Geisert but “had no idea that those were his beliefs and something that he would post, but it’s mortifying.”Ben Welch, the chef and managing partner of the Midwestern Meat & Drink downtown, used his personal Facebook account to share a screenshot of Geisert’s post Wednesday, writing in part, “...this is not a game, this is not practice we are calling out (expletive).”
Welch said Thursday he has never purchased Geisert’s products. Speaking of the restaurant industry in general, he said people have been reluctant to talk about systemic problems.”We all have these stories,” about the industry as a whole, he said. “The women have been sexually harassed, or there’s the racism. That’s just the belly of the world, the business or whatever, but, you know, we don’t discuss it. And then me, as a minority, calling out a white person for doing that, that’s unheard of.”Welch said throughout his nearly 33-year career part of him has worried about losing his job for speaking out.
“I worry about being a black guy, and I’ve only worked for one black person in my life, and I could not find work, but I’m 47, man, and, like, my soul hurts,” he said. “And I’m just over it. ... If I end up homeless, then I end up homeless, you know what I mean? But my soul’s happy.”
Editor’s Note: This post has been updated with an additional detail and to clarify Ben Welch’s remarks.
