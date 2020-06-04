St. Louis chefs condemn local farmer for sharing racist meme

Welch said Thursday he has never purchased Geisert’s products. Speaking of the restaurant industry in general, he said people have been reluctant to talk about systemic problems.”We all have these stories,” about the industry as a whole, he said. “The women have been sexually harassed, or there’s the racism. That’s just the belly of the world, the business or whatever, but, you know, we don’t discuss it. And then me, as a minority, calling out a white person for doing that, that’s unheard of.”Welch said throughout his nearly 33-year career part of him has worried about losing his job for speaking out.