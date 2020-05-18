St. Louis city, county restaurant owners decide whether to reopen dining rooms

“I took that as I have to make the restaurants feel that way or it's not going to make any sense for us,” he said. “So we're putting in a lot of protocols and procedures (about) how we do this to make the guests feel as well as the staff very safe.”

Providing an opportunity to staff was also an important consideration for LHM.

“We wanted to get out there and get the people that do want to work (working),” Pastoret said.

The sheer number of restaurants that can open their dining rooms now makes it challenging to track how many will do so. And there is no shortage of restaurateurs choosing not to open their dining rooms yet, from prominent chefs to the owners of small neighborhood establishments.

Qui Tran said he is trying to keep his employees and customers safe by continuing with takeout and delivery service at his family's restaurant, Mai Lee, and two locations of Nudo House, which he operates with Marie-Anne Velasco.

“Right now, obviously, everyone's struggling,” Tran said. “We're struggling as well. But I just think it's a little bit too soon.”