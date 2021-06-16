St. Louis City SC names Gerard Craft 'flavor officer' for new stadium

St. Louis City SC has named acclaimed chef and restaurateur Gerard Craft the team’s “flavor officer.” According to Wednesday’s announcement, Craft will help create the food experience at City’s under-construction stadium, where the MLS expansion club will debut in 2023.

"I'm always looking for new opportunities to unite my passions for both culinary expression and uplifting the community," Craft said in a statement. "It's going to be an exciting couple of years working with St. Louis CITY to find unique local flavors to celebrate as a part of the gameday experience while helping to bring together St. Louis' diverse communities around food outside of the stadium as well."

Craft currently operates the restaurants Pastaria, Pastaria Deli & Wine, Brasserie by Niche and Taste as well as brassWELL at Rockwell Beer Co. and Cinder House at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.

Among his many plaudits, Craft won “Best Chef: Midwest” at the 2015 James Beard Awards for his original St. Louis restaurant Niche.

Craft and City will be working with Levy, which oversees the food operations at Enterprise Center (among many other arenas, stadiums and other venues), at the new stadium.