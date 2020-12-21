 Skip to main content
St. Louis County baker wins 'Candy Land' competition on Food Network
St. Louis County baker wins 'Candy Land' competition on Food Network

Deva Williamson

Deva Williamson on "Candy Land"

 Photo by Isabella Vosmikova, Food Network

St. Louis County baker Deva Williamson and her team emerged as the winners Sunday evening on "Candy Land," a Food Network competition series. 

Her team of four — two cake-makers, two sugar artists — conquered candy creatures, created a spinning chocolate-cake hovercraft, built a cake-based structure for a town hall and more in the show’s six episodes. The grand prize is $25,000. 

"Candy Land," based on the popular children’s game Candy Land, is hosted by Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. Five teams are given an unusual challenge to complete within a certain time. The results are judged, and the losing team is eliminated.

The series was filmed in Los Angeles before the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think l have really gotten more comfortable with myself and who I am," Williamson, 35, told the Post-Dispatch last week, before the finale aired. "My teammates really encouraged the things about me that make me special."

Teammates Jewel Johnson, Ray Miranda-Vizcaino and Linda Khachadurian were supportive and encouraging throughout the competition. And that meant more to Williamson than they could have known.

“They really helped shape how I see myself, and that is not what I expected at all," she said. "If nothing else, that is a special thing to get out of it. I think I have been looking for that my whole life. My team is very near and dear to my heart.”

Williamson worked in St. Louis-area restaurants as a cook and schools as a kitchen manager before attending culinary school, Le Cordon Bleu in St. Peters.

“I never would have imagined baking would be my thing, because in culinary school we had a six-week block of baking and pastry, and I got a D,” she said. “The D that I got was for determination.”

