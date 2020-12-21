St. Louis County baker wins 'Candy Land' competition on Food Network

St. Louis County baker Deva Williamson and her team emerged as the winners Sunday evening on "Candy Land," a Food Network competition series.
Her team of four — two cake-makers, two sugar artists — conquered candy creatures, created a spinning chocolate-cake hovercraft, built a cake-based structure for a town hall and more in the show’s six episodes. The grand prize is $25,000.
"Candy Land," based on the popular children’s game Candy Land, is hosted by Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. Five teams are given an unusual challenge to complete within a certain time. The results are judged, and the losing team is eliminated.
The series was filmed in Los Angeles before the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think l have really gotten more comfortable with myself and who I am," Williamson, 35, told the Post-Dispatch last week, before the finale aired. "My teammates really encouraged the things about me that make me special."
Teammates Jewel Johnson, Ray Miranda-Vizcaino and Linda Khachadurian were supportive and encouraging throughout the competition. And that meant more to Williamson than they could have known.
“They really helped shape how I see myself, and that is not what I expected at all," she said. "If nothing else, that is a special thing to get out of it. I think I have been looking for that my whole life. My team is very near and dear to my heart.”
Williamson worked in St. Louis-area restaurants as a cook and schools as a kitchen manager before attending culinary school, Le Cordon Bleu in St. Peters.
“I never would have imagined baking would be my thing, because in culinary school we had a six-week block of baking and pastry, and I got a D,” she said. “The D that I got was for determination.”
