St. Louis County baker wins 'Candy Land' competition on Food Network

St. Louis County baker Deva Williamson and her team emerged as the winners Sunday evening on "Candy Land," a Food Network competition series.

Her team of four — two cake-makers, two sugar artists — conquered candy creatures, created a spinning chocolate-cake hovercraft, built a cake-based structure for a town hall and more in the show’s six episodes. The grand prize is $25,000.

"Candy Land," based on the popular children’s game Candy Land, is hosted by Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. Five teams are given an unusual challenge to complete within a certain time. The results are judged, and the losing team is eliminated.

The series was filmed in Los Angeles before the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think l have really gotten more comfortable with myself and who I am," Williamson, 35, told the Post-Dispatch last week, before the finale aired. "My teammates really encouraged the things about me that make me special."

Teammates Jewel Johnson, Ray Miranda-Vizcaino and Linda Khachadurian were supportive and encouraging throughout the competition. And that meant more to Williamson than they could have known.