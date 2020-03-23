St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Blueprint Coffee closes coffee bars until further notice

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

6:00 p.m. March 23 — Blueprint Coffee closes coffee bars

Blueprint Coffee is ending takeout service at its Delmar Loop and Lindenwood Park locations and closing both until further notice.

“When the stay-at-home order came out, we really supported that, we felt like it was the right time for that from a public-policy standpoint,” co-founder Mike Marquard tells Off the Menu.

“But for the health of our employees, to ask them to come to work in the face of that, that's just a lot. It's a lot to carry as an owner from a moral perspective and a safety perspective.”

Marquand says while Blueprint could have continued as an “essential” business, “we're not going to kid ourselves, coffee's great, but you can get by without it. It's not like calories.”

Customers can still purchase packaged Blueprint coffee through its website. A skeleton crew of Blueprint owners will continue its roasting operations.