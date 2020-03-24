St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Blues City Deli closed until further notice

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Rolling updates follow:

9:05 a.m. March 24 — Blues City Deli, others close until further notice

Beloved Benton Park sandwich shop Blues City Deli has ended its curbside takeout service and will remain closed until further notice.

“We feel confident that we will reopen,” owner Vince Valenza wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure. “Please keep our staff in your thoughts and prayers as they will be temporarily out of work.”