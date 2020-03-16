St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Closures, pivots to takeout and more

The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business.

• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business today through the end of the month.

• No formal order yet applies to Missouri restaurants and bars, though some restaurants are preemptively shifting their focus to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery or a combination of those methods. A few restaurants and bars have preemptively closed.

• For granular detail on specific restaurant and bar updates, I have started this thread on Twitter. Click on the date at the bottom of the tweet to go to the thread.

2nd Shift Brewing has closed its tasting room; taking to-go orders through their online ordering system and drive-up.

Baileys' Range is offering curbside pick-up.

Blues City Deli and Melos Pizzeria are carry-out only

Clover and the Bee is carry-out only

Comet Coffee will be closing at 2 p.m. daily