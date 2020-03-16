St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Closures, pivots to takeout and more

The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business.
• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business today through the end of the month.
• No formal order yet applies to Missouri restaurants and bars, though some restaurants are preemptively shifting their focus to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery or a combination of those methods. A few restaurants and bars have preemptively closed.
• For granular detail on specific restaurant and bar updates, I have started this thread on Twitter. Click on the date at the bottom of the tweet to go to the thread.
Going to thread STL dining coronavirus news as I see it. My DMs are open, my email is in my profile, a chef you know probably has my cell.— Ian Froeb (@ianfroeb) March 16, 2020
- Mac’s Local Eats going to curbside-pickup only Weds. 3.18 pic.twitter.com/kLmy86qhvl
2nd Shift Brewing has closed its tasting room; taking to-go orders through their online ordering system and drive-up.
Baileys' Range is offering curbside pick-up.
Blues City Deli and Melos Pizzeria are carry-out only
Clover and the Bee is carry-out only
Comet Coffee will be closing at 2 p.m. daily
Fiddlehead Fern Cafe will be call-in, curbside pick-up only
Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria is doing curbside and delivery at both locations.
La Tejana will be providing delivery within a 10 mile radius starting March 20. 314-291-8500.
Mac's Local Eats, curbside pickup only starting Wednesday, March 18.
Olive + Oak is carry-out only, is working to get delivery service
Pizza Head will be open noon to 8 p.m., whole pies, to-go only.
Rockwell Beer Co. is drive-through 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. Louis Kolache is offering curbside pick-up and delivery through apps.
Sugarfire is doing delivery, curbside pick-up.
Three Kings Public House Delmar Loop location (6307 Delmar Boulevard) is delivery and takeout only.
Vicia Restaurant has family meal packages, to go.
Vito's in the Valley offers delivery and curbside pick-up, is limiting dine-in capacity under 50. Kids eat free with adult entree purchase.
Wellspent Brewing Co. is open for to-go sales only.
Yaquis is open noon to 8 p.m., curbside only
Closed until further notice
Broadway Oyster Bar
Handle Bar
Moussalli's Prime (after Monday, March 16)
Parlor
Southwest Diner
Taco Circus
Takashima Records
Stay tuned for updates, insights and more as St. Louis restaurants navigate an unprecedented situation. Email Ian Froeb at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com if you are a restaurant owner who needs to add or adjust your listing.
• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.
• Area events canceled or postponed
• Read the list of canceled sports events.