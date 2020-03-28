St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Crown Candy Kitchen to close restaurant until further notice

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).

Rolling updates follow:

10:54 a.m. March 28 — Crown Candy Kitchen closing until further notice

Crown Candy Kitchen is suspending restaurant operations until further notice, effective Monday (March 30), owner Andy Karandzieff announced on social media Saturday.

Karandzieff cited the health and safety of employees and customers.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” a Facebook post announcing the closure reads in part. “As a small business owner, the people that work for you become family and right now we have our family’s best interest at heart.”

Crown Candy Kitchen will continue candy production for shipping and curbside pick-up.