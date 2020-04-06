St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Fitz's closes restaurants until further notice

"So yes, we stayed open. The urge is to stand and fight, right? The way the restaurant business has taught me to operate over the years, is to show up everyday, no matter what. We work every single day, that's just how it is. Days off are a blur, and we don't even much care about them. Sleep right through them.

"My (front-of-house) staff knows I love them, but I want to speak as a cook for a moment. Many people know this, but some do not understand the exact nature of this particular matter, which is this — you simply are not allowed to call in if you are a cook. There are no substitute teachers for a cook's station. And if you are as good as you are supposed to be, no one can stand in for you on your station. I wish it were different. But it has always been this way, long since before any of us started cooking.

“So we bond over working through the most vicious of hangovers, and yes we have to come in even when we are sick. We groan and cuss, or maybe we let out a tragic cackling laugh because we are missing someone's funeral. Don't even think of asking us to a graduation, because we're not going. But the food, the food always comes out executed perfectly, day after day.