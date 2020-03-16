St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Gerard Craft closes restaurants, Herbie's closes

The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business. Scroll down for the latest.

• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business today through the end of the month.

• No formal order yet applies to Missouri restaurants and bars, though some restaurants are preemptively shifting their focus to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery or a combination of those methods. A few restaurants and bars have preemptively closed.

• For granular detail on specific restaurant and bar updates, I have started this thread on Twitter. Click on the date at the bottom of the tweet to go to the thread.

2:45 p.m. — Ben Poremba closes restaurants

Ben Poremba has announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and the Benevolent King until further notice effective immediately. Prepared meals will be available for takeout and curbside pick-up through his market, AO&Co.

"What resources can we rely on to mitigate our and our employees loss of income?" Poremba asked in a social-media post announcing the closures.

He continued, "I want to illustrate to you what this means, not out of self-pity or need for empathy. But rather to implore our leaders into acting effectively and quickly. We're laying off 100 people. Loyal, hardworking, committed individuals who need to provide for their families. Small businesses don't have the kind of funds to continue to operate and wait for some future tax credit. Small businesses need immediate relief in order to continue to support their employees and their families.