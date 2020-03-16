St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Gerard Craft closes restaurants, HopCat closes permanently

The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business. Scroll down for the latest.

• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business today through the end of the month.

• No formal order yet applies to Missouri restaurants and bars, though some restaurants are preemptively shifting their focus to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery or a combination of those methods. A few restaurants and bars have preemptively closed.

• For granular detail on specific restaurant and bar updates, I have started this thread on Twitter. Click on the date at the bottom of the tweet to go to the thread.

5:13 p.m. — HopCat closes St. Louis location permanently

The restaurant and beer bar HopCat has announced the permanent closure of its St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop.

The post on HopCat's website reads in part, "Trust us that it was an incredibly difficult decision to make and one only done after every other possible option was exhausted."

3:50 p.m. — Voluntary closures continue

Ted Kilgore has closed his flagship cocktail bar and restaurant Planter's House and its spinoff Small Change until further notice. Ally Nisbit announced he is closing the Shaved Duck and the Scottish Arms, though per his Facebook announcement he is developing plans for curbside pick-up and delivery.