St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Gerard Craft closes restaurants

The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business. Scroll down for the latest.
• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business today through the end of the month.
• No formal order yet applies to Missouri restaurants and bars, though some restaurants are preemptively shifting their focus to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery or a combination of those methods. A few restaurants and bars have preemptively closed.
• For granular detail on specific restaurant and bar updates, I have started this thread on Twitter. Click on the date at the bottom of the tweet to go to the thread.
Going to thread STL dining coronavirus news as I see it. My DMs are open, my email is in my profile, a chef you know probably has my cell.— Ian Froeb (@ianfroeb) March 16, 2020
11:40 a.m. — Gerard Craft closes restaurants
Gerard Craft announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is closing his restaurants Pastaria, Sardella, Brasserie by Niche, Taste and Brasswell until further notice.
"This (crisis) is affecting both health and finance, and unfortunately the cures for both of these are in direct conflict with each other," Craft said.
Craft said he did not want to put diners or employees in harm's way.
"After seeing nights of very crowded dining rooms, I found myself more terrified than relieved," he said.
Cinder House, a partnership with Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, will remain open.
Craft said the restaurants will not offer takeout or delivery options.
"At this time, all experts are telling us that bringing people to work every day for nonessential services is continuing to make the spread of coronavirus worse, so we are going to shut down completely," he said.
Craft said his company's kitchens will work on providing free meals to those in need (more details will be announced later) and free to-go meals for his employees.
"We are fortunate enough, thanks to amazing business partners who are also working hard to provide relief for other St. Louis restaurants, to be able to provide a small financial runway for our employees during this time," he said.
However, Craft acknowledges many restaurants can't provide this. He calls on elected leaders to provide emergency unemployment benefits to both salaried and hourly workers furloughed during the crisis, to eliminate the payroll tax and to provide rent and loan abatement for those affected by restaurant closures.
Curbside pick-up, delivery and other variations
2nd Shift Brewing has closed its tasting room; taking to-go orders through their online ordering system and drive-up.
Acero and the Crossing, from Jim Fiala, are offering delivery and carryout options.
Baileys' Range is offering curbside pick-up.
Blues City Deli and Melos Pizzeria are carry-out only
Clover and the Bee is carry-out only
Comet Coffee will be closing at 2 p.m. daily
Fiddlehead Fern Cafe will be call-in, curbside pick-up only.
Herbie's is offering curbside pick-up.
Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria is doing curbside and delivery at both locations.
Kingside Diner is offering curbside pick-up.
La Tejana will be providing delivery within a 10 mile radius starting March 20. 314-291-8500.
Mac's Local Eats, curbside pickup only starting Wednesday, March 18.
Olive + Oak is carry-out only, is working to get delivery service
Pizza Head will be open noon to 8 p.m., whole pies, to-go only.
Rockwell Beer Co. is drive-through 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. Louis Kolache is offering curbside pick-up and delivery through apps.
Sugarfire is doing delivery, curbside pick-up.
Three Kings Public House Delmar Loop location (6307 Delmar Boulevard) is delivery and takeout only.
Trainwreck Saloon is offering curbside pick-up at both Rock Hill and Westport Plaza locations.
Vicia Restaurant has family meal packages, to go.
Vito's in the Valley offers delivery and curbside pick-up, is limiting dine-in capacity under 50. Kids eat free with adult entree purchase.
Wellspent Brewing Co. is open for to-go sales only.
Yaquis is open noon to 8 p.m., curbside only
Closed until further notice
Brasserie by Niche
Broadway Oyster Bar
Handle Bar
Moussalli's Prime (after Monday, March 16)
Parlor
Pastaria
Sardella
Southwest Diner
Taco Circus
Takashima Records
Taste
Stay tuned for updates, insights and more as St. Louis restaurants navigate an unprecedented situation. Email Ian Froeb at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com if you are a restaurant owner who needs to add or adjust your listing.