St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Gerard Craft closes restaurants

The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business. Scroll down for the latest.

• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business today through the end of the month.

• No formal order yet applies to Missouri restaurants and bars, though some restaurants are preemptively shifting their focus to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery or a combination of those methods. A few restaurants and bars have preemptively closed.

• For granular detail on specific restaurant and bar updates, I have started this thread on Twitter. Click on the date at the bottom of the tweet to go to the thread.

11:40 a.m. — Gerard Craft closes restaurants

Gerard Craft announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is closing his restaurants Pastaria, Sardella, Brasserie by Niche, Taste and Brasswell until further notice.

"This (crisis) is affecting both health and finance, and unfortunately the cures for both of these are in direct conflict with each other," Craft said.

Craft said he did not want to put diners or employees in harm's way.

"After seeing nights of very crowded dining rooms, I found myself more terrified than relieved," he said.

Cinder House, a partnership with Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, will remain open.