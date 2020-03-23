St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Hamiltons close restaurants, give away sanitizer

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Rolling updates follow:

9:00 a.m. March 23 — Hamiltons give away sanitizer

Paul and Wendy Hamilton have closed all of their restaurants until further notice. Eleven Eleven Mississippi and Vin de Set were already closed. PW Pizza and Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse now join them.

In the meantime, the Hamiltons are giving away their restaurants' excess sanitizer.

Per the press release announcing the closures, “The solution being provided is being mixed to the current CDC standard to sanitize surfaces as related to the Covid-19 outbreak. It is a 1000 parts per million chlorinated solution.”

The sanitizer is free. The Hamiltons will donate any money collected to their hourly employees who have been laid off.

You must bring your own container, with a limit of 32 ounces per person.

The sanitizer is available in the parking lot of Vin de Set and PW Pizza at 2017 Chouteau Avenue from noon-3 p.m. daily.