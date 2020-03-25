St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Kalbi Taco Shack closes until further notice

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).

Rolling updates follow:

Coronavirus concerns lead some restaurants to end takeout and delivery service Prominent restaurants Vicia, Olive + Oak and I Fratellini are among those now closing until further notice.

9:34 a.m. March 25 — Kalbi Taco Shack closes, plus non-closing news

Kalbi Taco Shack in Benton Park is the latest restaurant to end curbside pick-up and delivery service and close until further notice.

“Kalbi Taco Shack would like to thank everyone for their love and support through this rough time but now with the ‘stay-at-home’ order, we feel it’s best to cease all operations of the restaurant till further notice for everyone’s safety till then please be safe,” owner Sue Wong-Shackelford said in a statement.

In non-closing news:

• Following up on my story last week about food trucks coping with the pandemic, Go Gyro Go owner Ken Hirsch tells me his truck and Cha Cha Chow are ready to serve out of their shared commissary kitchen at 4001 Utah Street in Tower Grove South. For Go Gyro Go, online ordering for pick-up will be available through the truck's website for lunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and dinner (4:30-7:30 p.m.) service.