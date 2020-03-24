St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Olive & Oak closes until further notice

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.

Rolling updates follow:

2:08 p.m. March 24 — Olive & Oak, Clover and the Bee close, Cafe Natasha's closing this weekend

Acclaimed Webster Groves restaurants Olive + Oak and Clover and the Bee have closed until further notice, effective immediately.

A post on Olive + Oak 's Facebook page announcing the closure reads in part:

"Over the past few days it’s becoming very clear that Covid-19 is closing in on STL and glaringly obvious that no matter how careful we are in our execution of food handling and carry-out service, there is just too much room for error. While the financial hardship our staff will face is devastating, their health comes first."

Also on today South Grand institution Cafe Natasha's announced it would end service after Saturday (March 29).